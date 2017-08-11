Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has actively campaigned (and released music) to raise money for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, has announced plans to bring his hit musical to the island as well. Miranda announced today that he will star in a three-week run of Hamilton at San Juan’s Teatro UPR from January 8 to 27, 2019. “In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever,” Miranda said, noting that he had dreamed of bringing the musical to the island ever since it opened at The Public Theater in 2015. His first musical, In the Heights, also played in Puerto Rico, with Miranda in the lead role, in 2010. Teatro UPR, which was damaged in the hurricane, will go through a round of repairs before Hamilton’s 2019 run, which producer Jeffrey Seller said aims to “play a positive role in bringing the artistic pulse of the community back to life.”