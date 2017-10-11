Louis C.K. Has Been Dropped From Secret Life of Pets 2

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Following today’s news that Louis C.K. has been dropped his management and his publicist, and that FX will sever its professional ties with him, Universal has now announced that the producer, actor, and writer has been cut from The Secret Life of Pets 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Universal Pictures and Illumination have terminated their relationship with Louis C.K. on The Secret Life of Pets 2,” the studio said in a statement. C.K. was the voice of Max the dog in the first movie, which earned more than $875 million worldwide, and he was slated to return the sequel, which was on the calendar for June 7, 2019. Earlier today, C.K. confirmed the allegations of sexual assault made against him in the New York Times report published yesterday.