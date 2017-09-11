Photo: TIFF

Louis C.K.’s new movie I Love You, Daddy had its premiere set for tonight in New York City, but its distributor, The Orchard, just canceled the event citing “unexpected circumstances.” The company said in a statement, “On behalf of The Orchard, please accept our apologies. We’re incredibly sorry for any inconvenience.​​​​” I Love You, Daddy has stirred up controversy because a central plot element involves the 17-year-old daughter of C.K.’s character engaging in a romantic relationship with a much, much older filmmaker named Leslie (played by John Malkovich), who prefers very young women and is even rumored to have molested a child at one time. Early feedback about the Malkovich character compared him to a Woody Allen figure. C.K.’s character, Glen, is a successful TV writer and producer. In real life, the comedian, writer, and producer has weathered accusations of sexual harassment over the past year — accusations he largely refuses to address — and Allen, who often puts May-December romances at the center of his films, has also been accused of misconduct with his own daughter when she was a child. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a New York Times story about C.K. is about to be published and tonight’s premiere was scuttled in the event it contains damaging information. A planned appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was also scrapped.