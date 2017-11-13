Louis C.K. Manager Dave Becky Releases Apology: ‘What I Did Was Wrong’

Louis C.K.’s former manager has apologized for ignoring allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian. Dave Becky, a partner at 3 Arts Management, said that he did not take the incident in an Aspen hotel room — in which C.K. forced comedians Julia Wolov and Dana Min Goodman to watch him masturbate — seriously, considering it only a moment of infidelity. “My intent was to seek discretion to protect what I thought was a matter of infidelity,” Becky wrote in a statement to the New York Times. “I now comprehend that my response was perceived as a threat to cover up sexual misconduct. This is not an excuse. What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry.” Becky said he was “operating blindly from a one-sided place of privilege,” and that he was only aware of the Aspen encounter, not any of the other allegations relayed in the Times exposé. In the report, Wolov and Goodman said Becky pressured them to stop talking about sexual assault, a charge he denied at the time. “I have come to realize my status wielded an atmosphere where such news did not reach me, or worse yet, that it seemed such news did not matter to me. It does. It matters tremendously,” Becky wrote. Read his full statement below:

I profoundly regret and am deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia. If I had, I would have taken this event as seriously as it deserved to be, and I would have confronted Louis, which would have been the right thing to do.





I am providing this context so that others do not make the same mistake I did. At that time, I heard the story third-hand, and I interpreted the conversation as two women telling a story about a sexual encounter with a then-married Louis. Albeit enormously embarrassing, in no way did I interpret the interaction as threatening or non-consensual. I misperceived the casual way this story was portrayed to me — instead I should have recognized that it must have been a mask for their unease and discomfort in the face of his detestable behavior. My intent was to seek discretion to protect what I thought was a matter of infidelity. I now comprehend that my response was perceived as a threat to cover up sexual misconduct. This is not an excuse. What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry.





In hindsight, I was operating blindly from a one-sided place of privilege. Until last week, I knew only of this one isolated incident. Although this may sound naive, it is true. Never once, in all of these years, did anyone mention any of the other incidents that were reported recently — I am appalled to learn of these. I have come to realize my status wielded an atmosphere where such news did not reach me, or worse yet, that it seemed such news did not matter to me. It does. It matters tremendously.





I am going to take time to reflect on this, to educate myself daily, and to strive towards a more enlightened path. I want to ensure that all voices around me are heard, and that everyone is treated respectfully and empathetically. More than anything, I want to create an environment that is a better, safer and fairer place.