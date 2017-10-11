Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Louis C.K. on Sexual-Misconduct Allegations: ‘These Stories Are True’

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first.”

1:13 p.m.

Who Asked Ed Sheeran to Rap on Taylor Swift’s Album?

Somehow, Taylor out-raps him.

1:10 p.m.

8 Fun Facts About Taylor Swift’s Reputation

Yes, that is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s daughter on “Gorgeous.”

12:25 p.m.

Hear Beyoncé and Eminem’s New Song, ‘Walk on Water’

Why walk when she could just float?

11:48 a.m.

Exploring Every Taylor Swift Album and Song So Far

Writing on everything she’s released

11:36 a.m.

Netflix Drops Second Louis C.K. Stand-up Special Citing ‘Disturbing’ Allegations

The site announced plans for two specials this past February, and aired the first in April.

11:18 a.m.

At the Comedy Cellar, Jim Norton and Other Stand-ups React to Louis C.K. Scandal

“What a weird time in show business. What a crazy, crazy time.”

11:12 a.m.

CBS Diversity Showcase Was a Racist, Homophobic Mess for Years, Participants Say

“It’s kind of an open secret that it is a bad experience,” said Rachel Bloom. “I’ve heard these stories for years.”

10:47 a.m.

All 124 Taylor Swift Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best

There are at least ten stone-cold classics in her discography.

10:42 a.m.

The 10 Essential Psych Episodes to Watch Before the Reunion Movie

Shawn and Gus’s undercover exploits reign supreme.

10:40 a.m.

Louis C.K.’s New Film I Love You, Daddy Dropped by Distributor

The decision comes less than a day after five women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct.

10:26 a.m.

BBC Pulls Ed Westwick–Starring Mini-series Amid Rape Accusations

He’s also “paused” filming his other show, White Gold.

10:10 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Is a Mild Ride

Kenneth Branagh’s update on the classic story is a good bet for those unfamiliar, but a bit of a snooze otherwise.

9:37 a.m.

How Late-Night Hosts Discussed Louis C.K. (If at All)

Colbert spent the most time on it, while three of them avoided the subject.

9:30 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Fixates on Big Enemies and Budding Romance

She’s fighting for respect while trying to let her guard down, learning to trust again while working through feelings of betrayal.

9:30 a.m.

Speak Now Is a Peek Into Taylor Swift’s Future

After a very public run-in with Kanye West, Taylor Swift pivoted toward pop music.

9:30 a.m.

On Her Self-Titled Debut, Taylor Swift Captured the Drama of Teenage Heartbreak

It was also the first and last time Taylor was a believable underdog.

9:30 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Red and the Art of Never Seeing It Coming

After this, Taylor Swift retired her surprised face.

9:30 a.m.

On 1989, Taylor Swift Became a True Pop Star

It’s an album about being looked at.

9:30 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Fearless Mined Teenage Angst in Real Time

She was a real live teenager writing about the lives of other real live teenagers