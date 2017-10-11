Louis C.K.’s New Film I Love You, Daddy Dropped by Distributor

The Orchard will no longer release Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy, the company said Friday morning. The Orchard’s decision comes less than a day after five women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct in the New York Times. Hours before the Times story broke, the company canceled the New York City premiere. In the exposé’s immediate fallout, Charlie Day, who appears in the movie as the C.K. character’s friend (complete with a scene of an extended masturbation joke) said he would not promote the movie. C.K. funded and filmed I Love You, Daddy in secret, with a provocative premise: A legendary 68-year-old filmmaker starts a relationship with C.K.’s 17-year-old daughter.
