Distributor Reconsidering the Release of Louis C.K.’s New Film

After the New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy was canceled in advance of the New York Times story detailing the comedian’s alleged history of masturbating in front of female comedians, the future of the movie itself is in question. In a statement, distributor The Orchard says it’s “giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.” I Love You, Daddy is scheduled to be released November 17. The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, stars C.K. as a screenwriter whose teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) begins dating a legendary 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich). It contains many plot points that seem to nod toward the allegations against C.K., as well the sexual-assault allegations against Woody Allen.
