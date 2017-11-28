The Love, Simon Trailer Promises a Very Sweet High-School Coming-Out Story
Here’s an adorable-looking, John Hughes–style high-school movie where everyone is mysteriously attractive — this time for the gay kids out there. In Love, Simon, based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the closeted Simon (Nick Robinson) falls in love with an anonymous classmate online, while keeping his secret from his family and friends. Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel play his parents, while 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford gets to play a happy teen for once as his best friend. Directed by CW super-producer Greg Berlanti, Love, Simon premieres on March 16 next year. The teens are already swooning.
Watch Now
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
- Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
- The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book
- Tips for Post-Apocalyptic Beards With the Cast of The Walking Dead
- How Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall Filmed Their Epic Sex Scene in Professor Marston
- Carl Weathers: Voice Acting Is Great Because You Can Show Up Commando
- How Well Do Transparent Stars Rob Huebel and Amy Landecker Know Each Other?
- Tom Petty’s Best Onscreen Cameos