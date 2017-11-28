Here’s an adorable-looking, John Hughes–style high-school movie where everyone is mysteriously attractive — this time for the gay kids out there. In Love, Simon, based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the closeted Simon (Nick Robinson) falls in love with an anonymous classmate online, while keeping his secret from his family and friends. Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel play his parents, while 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford gets to play a happy teen for once as his best friend. Directed by CW super-producer Greg Berlanti, Love, Simon premieres on March 16 next year. The teens are already swooning.