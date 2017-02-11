Luke Skywalker Boots Up the Millennium Falcon in Last Jedi Promo

Luke Skywalker woke up in a new Bugatti. Okay — fine — not new, and not a Bugatti, but one better: the same old Millennium Falcon! The brightest star in this new preview is Skywalker himself: He shuffles into the Falcon, and it’s almost like everything is right in the world. We get brief glimpses of the new film’s other main characters — John Boyega’s Finn and Daisy Ridley’s Rey — but Luke and the storied spaceship is like a nostalgia doubleheader. (See? That was a baseball reference, because this promo aired during the World Series.) See The Last Jedi in theaters December 15.
