Latest News from Vulture

24 mins ago

Everything That’s Happened on This Is Us, in Chronological Order

A handy timeline to your favorite twisty family drama.

25 mins ago

This is Us Has Gone Darker This Season, and It’s Better Because of It

Finally, the tearjerker has gotten more authentically sad.

25 mins ago

Sterling K. Brown on Randall’s Big Episode

“Believe me, it was like, ’I don’t want to say good-bye to this little girl.’”

25 mins ago

This Is Us Recap: Randall’s Story

Thanksgiving is a rough holiday for the Pearsons.

9:44 p.m.

M. Butterfly Broadway Revival Starring Clive Owen To Close in January

The Julie Taymor-directed production was originally scheduled to run through Feb. 25.

8:03 p.m.

Meghan Markle Officially Exiting Suits After Season 7

Markle is leaving her acting job for a position in the British royal family.

7:18 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon Explains How She Befriended Nicole Kidman in This Sweet Speech

Her “beautiful, soulful, talented friend, Nicole.”

6:11 p.m.

The Love, Simon Trailer Promises a Sweet High-School Coming-Out Story

Love, Simon premieres March 16.

5:18 p.m.

Meek Mill Is Denied Bail, Visited in Jail by Al Sharpton

The controversy around the Philadelphia rapper’s case continues.

5:17 p.m.

Q-Tip Accuses the Grammys of Using A Tribe Called Quest to Perform After Snub

“You get us to get out there and perform last year and close the shit and you don’t get us no fucking nominations?”

4:55 p.m.

Everyone Was Talking About the Call Me by Your Name Peach at the Gotham Awards

“I have a visceral feeling every time I see a peach now that flashes me back to Europe.”

4:51 p.m.

The Post and ‘Astounding’ Meryl Streep Praised in Early Reactions

Who doesn’t love Meryl Streep?

4:49 p.m.

What Would It Mean for Kendrick Lamar to Win Album of the Year?

Maybe this will be the year the Academy finally gives him everything he deserves.

4:08 p.m.

The Post Named Best Film by the National Board of Review

Get Out and Lady Bird also took home multiple honors.

3:57 p.m.

Marvel’s New Editor-in-Chief Admits Writing Under Japanese Pseudonym

C.B. Cebulski pretended to be ‘Akira Yoshida.’

3:51 p.m.

Who Is Best New Artist Nominee Julia Michaels?

She’s been writing hits for years; now, she’s Grammy-nominated for her solo work.

3:28 p.m.

Beyond Suits: Your Guide to Meghan Markle’s TV Work

Your mom’s not crazy: She really was in Castle that one time.

3:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: December 2017

’Tis the season for The Muppet Christmas Carol.

2:34 p.m.

6 Signs You’re Watching an Amy Sherman-Palladino TV Show

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gilmore Girls, Bunheads all share these crucial elements.

2:16 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Finally Explains Why He’s Retiring, Sort Of

He is now free to pursue a life of fashion design or furniture-making or boxing.