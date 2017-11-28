The Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang’s award-winning play M. Butterfly will close on January 14 — a full six weeks before the show was originally set to close, reports the New York Times. Julie Taymor directed this production which stars Clive Owen as the married French diplomat who has a complicated, nearly 20 year affair with a Chinese opera singer (played here by Jin Ha). The play was inspired by the opera Madama Butterfly and the real, stranger-than-fiction affair between French diplomat Barnard Boursicot and Shi Pei Pu. Despite this production’s big-name talent, mixed reviews and lackluster box office has led to an even shorter run for the play, which already had a strict limited engagement. The news of the January end-date comes only a month after it officially opened at the Cort Theater.
