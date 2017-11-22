Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Tamara Delbridge, a celebrity makeup artist, alleges that Jeffrey Tambor forcibly kissed her when she worked with him on the film Never Again in 2001. According to a report in Refinery29, Delbridge said that incident took place on set, during the last day of filming. “I said [to Tambor], ‘It was very nice to work with you’ and he grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips. And I was just shocked,” she said. “I didn’t even know how to react, because how do you react when you’re not expecting anything like that? So I didn’t know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions.” Following the interaction, Delbridge said, she worried that she had given Tambor the wrong impression, but that the actor Bill Duke had reassured her that it was not her fault. “Bill Duke stopped me and he said ‘that was inappropriate.’ In my mind he just confirmed that I didn’t do anything to provoke it,” she said. Tambor responded to Delbridge’s accusations via an email to Refinery29 today, saying: “I have absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening. If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot. However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offense I may have inadvertently caused her.” Delbridge is the third woman to accuse Tambor of sexual misconduct, following claims by his two of his Transparent co-workers, Van Barnes and Trace Lysette.