Malcolm Young, AC/DC Co-Founder and Guitar Savant, Dead at 64

Photo: Jim Steinfeldt/Getty Images

Malcolm Young, who co-founded the legendary hard rock band AC/DC alongside his brother, Angus, and is generally regarded to be one of the greatest guitarists to ever walk this planet, has died at the age of 64 following a multi-year battle with dementia. “Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young,” the band’s social media accounts wrote in a statement. “With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.” Angus separately added: “As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.” Condolences have been pouring in from the music community since Saturday, showing the breadth of Young’s influence.

It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends. — Eddie Van Halen (@eddievanhalen) November 18, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

RIP Malcolm Young

Legend.

He was the founding member of AC/DC & the engine that roared behind the most powerful band in the world.

He wrote Back In Black, Highway to Hell, You Shook Me All Night Long, Highway to Hell, so many songs...

Travel safely to the stars, Malcolm.

Legend. pic.twitter.com/xfjylBbh4u — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) November 18, 2017

"I’m sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young. It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon." - Joe — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) November 18, 2017

Young was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, alongside the other members of AC/DC. Rolling Stone also notes that the band is the greatest-selling Australian musical act of all time, thanks to the Young brothers’ collaborative force of crafting some of the greatest songs in rock history — such as “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell,” and “Hells Bells.” He is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren.