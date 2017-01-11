Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Bay Ridge might appear as the Paper Bag Princess. Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Banks are teaming up to adapt the iconic feminist children’s book for Universal. Both women will produce the movie, and Banks is attached to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Published in 1980, the Robert Munsch book usurps the damsel-in-distress stereotype, telling the story of a princess who must rescue her Prince Charming when a dragon destroys her castle, her clothes, and kidnaps him. With nothing left, she sets off to rescue him, wearing only a paper bag. The book has been reprinted 90 times and sold more than 10 million copies. Robbie’s schedule will determine whether she can star in the adaptation, according to THR. Katie Silberman (producer of How to Be Single and writer of Set It Up, the Glen Powell–Zoey Deutch movie that will surely save rom-coms) will write the script.