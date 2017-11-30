Margot Robbie Is Developing Yet Another Harley Quinn Movie

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

There are so many minor DC movies in development right now at Warner Bros. it’s hard to keep track of them all. Not even Jared Leto, who plays The Joker, knows what’s going on with all the possible projects centered around his character. Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, is similarly inundated with DC prospects, and based on a new interview with MTV she is even developing one more. “It’s hard to kind of talk about because all this stuff is under lock and key,” said the actress, “but I’ve been working on a separate spin off for Harley.” So there’s already the Suicide Squad sequel that’s supposed to happen, in which Robbie will no doubt play a prominent role, but there’s also that “criminal love story” starring Harley and The Joker as well as the possible Gotham City Sirens project. But Robbie specified the movie she’s talking about, which she has apparently been working on for two years, is “a totally separate one.” Robbie acknowledges that neither she nor “anyone” really knows what the next Harley-based movie to actually get made will be, but says the spin off she’s working on will likely include a girl gang. “She needs her girlfriends,” added Robbie. “She needs other girls around her.” That also sounds like the premise of Sirens, but hey, we’ve been living with a female superhero deficit this whole time so why not churn a bunch out all at once? And if you’ve got a Harley Quinn script idea, try pitching Warner Bros. They clearly love having as many options as possible.