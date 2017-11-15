Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Amid multiple sexual-harassment accusations, Lionsgate TV has suspended Mark Schwahn, the executive producer, creator and showrunner of E! series The Royals, according to Deadline. The action comes after Audrey Wauchope, a television writer from Schwahn’s former series One Tree Hill, recently wrote on Twitter about her experience with sexual misconduct without actually naming Schwahn. Soon after, though, more than a dozen women who worked on the primetime teen soap — including stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz — joined Wauchope in accusing Schwahn of misconduct in an open letter. The letter claimed that Schwahn’s behavior on set was an “open secret” and alleged that “Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally.” The women added, “Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe.”

The companies involved in the production of The Royals issued a joint statement: “E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television take sexual harassment allegations very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and independently, and take appropriate action. Lionsgate has suspended Mark Schwahn from The Royals as we continue our investigation.”