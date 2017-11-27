Marvel has at least 20 more years’ worth of superhero stories planned for your local movie theater, but the studio’s first chapter will end with Avengers 4. Due May 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair that it will show fans of the movies and comics “things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.” Marvel has plenty of intellectual property ripe for more movies after the installment, but Feige says Avengers 4 will be the end of an era: “There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting,” he told VF. Post Avengers 4, expect less Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, and more Black Panther, Spidey, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. You can probably bet on those same old Stan Lee cameos, though.
Comments