8 mins ago

Lady Bird Just Became the Best-Reviewed Movie on Rotten Tomatoes

That’s hella tight.

12:46 p.m.

Armie Hammer Should Have Eaten the Peach in Call Me by Your Name

It’s stone-fruit season.

12:28 p.m.

Meghan Markle Should Play Herself on The Crown

It would be the role of her life, because it literally is her life.

12:08 p.m.

Lil Pump Responds Bizarrely to a Bizarre World

Exploring the sources and viral success of the South Florida sound.

11:44 a.m.

Laura Benanti on Meteor Shower and How Twitter Has Helped Her Career

“I’ve done [drama] for so many years, and it’s just not always fun.”

11:05 a.m.

Do I Need to See The Room Before I See The Disaster Artist?

We argue both sides.

10:16 a.m.

Ava Phillippe, a Fool Who Dreams, Waltzed to La La Land at a Debutante Ball

The teenager made her debut at the 25th annual Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

9:57 a.m.

Kevin Feige Says Avengers 4 Is Something ‘You’ve Never Seen in Superhero Films’

“There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after.”

8:28 a.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Recap: The Punning Shucker

Larry and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s relationship can’t get much worse.

12:34 a.m.

Susan Sarandon Sure ‘We Would Be at War’ If ‘Very Dangerous’ Hillary Elected

And she’s not too fond of Obama either.

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

Morrissey Says Alleged Spacey, Weinstein Misconduct Just ‘Pathetic Courtship’

“I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Search Party Recap: Back to Brooklyn

Of all Dory’s bad ideas, this one might be the worst.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

The Walking Dead Recap: A Series of Unfortunate Decisions

It’s time to bring the Negan story line to an end.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Outlander Recap: (Eventually) Reunited and It Feels So Good

This season has been irritatingly low on upbeat sexy hijinks.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

To Win an Oscar in 2017, You Have to Make the Movie That Speaks to the Moment

But between Trump, Harvey, and everything else, good luck guessing which moment to speak to.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Never Forget

Give Kim Zolciak the peach back, Bravo!

Yesterday at 8:13 p.m.

Mariah Carey Pushes Back Christmas Tour Over Illness; Actual Christmas Postponed

Until Mimi takes the Christmas stage, it’s legally still Thanksgiving.

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m.

House of Cards’ Hiatus Has Just Become a Lot Longer

Netflix hasn’t solidified its post–Kevin Spacey plan yet.

Yesterday at 1:08 p.m.

James Cameron Wishes We Would Shut Up About Jack’s Titanic Death

“Things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons.”

Yesterday at 12:36 p.m.

Anthony Bourdain Cooked for Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, and Annabella Sciorra

A “meeting of the minds,” indeed.