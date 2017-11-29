O come, all ye faithful not to witness the birth of Jesus this holiday season, but rather the birth of Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara’s epic love story. The two star as Jesus and the eponymous Biblical heroine in Mary Magdalene, Garth Davis’s biopic of the supposed prostitute turned follower of Christ. Depending on which religious text or Dan Brown novel you believe, Magdalene has also been called his lover and mother of his child, and is said to have witnessed his crucifixion and resurrection. This first trailer promises excessive flirting. Plus dirty looks from the apostle Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), slut shaming, religious persecution, and weeping – but mostly the many faces of Phoenix crushing on his real-life girlfriend Mara. The film opens March 16, to get you in the mood for Easter.
Comments