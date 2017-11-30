Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for The Rolling Stones

On Wednesday morning, Savannah Guthrie read a memo from NBC News chairman Andy Lack on-air announcing that her Today co-host Matt Lauer had been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the work place,” as reported in a “detailed complaint from a colleague,” misconduct that Lack offered “may not have been an isolated incident.” In fact, in the hours since Lauer’s termination, several NBC employees have accused the journalist of sexual-harassment per a Variety investigation. According to the New York Post, the specific accusation that lead to Lauer’s termination was allegedly evidenced by texts and at least one photo send from the Today host to his unnamed accuser, messages and an image that reportedly offered irrefutable evidence that Lauer was engaged in sexual misconduct.

Then employed as an intern, the Post reports, the female junior production employee was allegedly sent the messages, which amounted to “incontrovertible proof of inappropriate sexual behavior on his part,” after Lauer approached her at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Reports Page Six, “There’s at least one picture [sent to her by Matt] which was a major part of the evidence, which is why the firing came so quickly … my understanding was it was so damning that it was unquestionable whether or not he should be fired.” When confronted with the texts, Lauer allegedly admitted to his misconduct, which reportedly continued in New York once the Olympics had come to an end. “Matt took the news well once he realized he was in a corner,” their source claims. “He was very apologetic.”