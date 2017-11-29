Matt Lauer Fired at NBC for Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

It was announced on the Today show this morning that Matt Lauer, co-host of the popular morning talk show since 1994, has been fired from NBC due to “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Savannah Guthrie, who has co-hosted the show with Lauer for many years, read the memo that was sent from NBC News chairman Andy Lack to the network’s employees. The memo detailed the extent of Lauer’s behavior, which “represented after serious review a clear violation of the company’s standards.” Although Lack’s memo says it was the first complaint about Lauer’s behavior in the 20+ years he’s been at NBC News, Lack has “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

“As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we’re still processing all of this,” Guthrie said, after reading the memo. The staff learned the news just before the show went live. “For the moment, all we can say is that we are heartbroken.”

CNN reports that the New York Times had been investigating this story for several weeks. Lauer is the second morning-news host to be fired from his network for such claims, after Charlie Rose was dismissed from CBS following a report in the Washington Post detailing allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

You can read Lack’s full memo below.