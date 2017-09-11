Watch Country-Music Stars Read Mean Tweets With a Twang

“Little Big Town sounds like they threw a bunch of cats in a bag and beat them around with a tennis racquet,” sayeth one wise music critic. Country-music performers gathered for Jimmy Kimmel Live’s latest batch of Mean Tweets ahead of this year’s CMA Awards. Zac Brown Band, Cassadee Pope, Blake Shelton, and Trace Adkins were just some of the musicians who sifted through the garbage Dumpster that is twitter.com. There are the usual barbs about scraggly beards and bad music, but the characterization of Little Big Town’s music (Taylor Swift writes for them!) feels especially caustic. Take it away, Kimberly Schlapman: “That is meanness!”
