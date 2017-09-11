Latest News from Vulture

10:12 a.m.

Mindhunter Is a Surprisingly Good Commentary on Toxic Masculinity

The series finds horror not by detailing the broken bodies of victims, but by looking at the banality of misogyny.

10:01 a.m.

What David Fincher’s Fascination With Serial Killers Says About His Filmmaking

Few filmmakers have shown such a consistent interest in serial killers and what makes them tick.

9:19 a.m.

Watch Country-Music Stars Read Mean Tweets With a Twang

“That is meanness!”

9:13 a.m.

See Jodie Whittaker’s Snazzy New Doctor Who Costume

Whittaker will regenerate in Doctor Who’s upcoming Christmas special.

9:08 a.m.

Third Woman Accuses Jeremy Piven of Sexual Assault

An ad exec claims Piven dry-humped and ejaculated on her in 2003.

8:45 a.m.

Why Does South Park Think a Trump Rape Joke Is So Funny?

“Doubling Down” is a catastrophically miscalculated episode.

8:32 a.m.

Mindy Lahiri’s Best Offscreen Gags on The Mindy Project

Mindy is a patron of the arts, an artiste in her own right, and has a string of shameful incidents in her past.

8:24 a.m.

I Didn’t Give a Sh*t About Marvel Movies Till Tessa Thompson in Thor: Ragnarok

Watching Tessa Thompson in Ragnarok was an exercise in reclaiming my time.

1:23 a.m.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Mocked Trump With Song Parody at CMA Awards

“Maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets.”

12:33 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Helped Seth Meyers Deliver Punch Lines to Jokes He ‘Can’t Tell’

She stopped by Late Night on the one-year anniversary of the 2016 election.

Yesterday at 11:47 p.m.

Watch Sturgill Simpson Busk Outside the CMA Awards, Raise Money for ACLU

He wasn’t taking requests, but he was answering questions.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Fatherhood

The Bordelon family learns the truth about Blue.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Bill Clinton Talks Dictators, Democracy, and Trump (Sort of) on Conan

“[Dictators] want to abolish the line between fact and fiction and truth and lie.”

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: Contingency Plans

Let’s talk about the long take in this episode.

Yesterday at 10:10 p.m.

Taylor Swift Wins CMA Award for Song She Wrote for Little Big Town

Swift’s “Better Man,” which she penned for Little Big Town, won Song of the Year.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Office Hour Is a Well-Intentioned Mistake

Is this theatrical approach to mass shootings irresponsible?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Gettin’ Siggy With It

Does anybody actually believe that Teresa only cares about money?

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

Christopher Plummer Replaces Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World

The movie is completely finished, but director Ridley Scott will reshoot all of Spacey’s scenes with Christopher Plummer.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Dial M for Murder

Want to chat with a real live serial killer? Call 1-900-BLACK-HOOD!

Yesterday at 8:14 p.m.

Charlie Sheen Denies Accusation That He Raped Corey Haim

Sheen would have been 19 years old at the time, while Haim was just 13.