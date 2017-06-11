Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Taylor Sheridan Got Weinstein Company Scrubbed From Wind River With An Ultimatum

“I said, if my movie’s going to die, I’ll be the one to kill it.”

24 mins ago

Ellen Pompeo Says Director James Toback Asked Her About Appearing Nude in Film

The Grey’s Anatomy star also looks back on an uneventful meeting with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein: “I was very lucky.”

6:52 p.m.

Meek Mill Sentenced To Jail For Violating Probation

A Philadelphia court handed down two to four years in state prison.

6:18 p.m.

The Unlikely Rise of Rich Chigga

How an 18-year-old foreign-born rapper played to a capacity crowd last night in New York.

6:06 p.m.

All the Money in the World Pulled From AFI Fest in Wake of Spacey Allegations

“Out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time.”

5:42 p.m.

House of Cards Crew Say Beau Willimon Knew of Kevin Spacey’s On-Set Harassment

House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon previously said he didn’t know about Kevin Spacey’s history of harassment on set.

5:33 p.m.

Taylor Swift in Trouble With the ACLU After Threatening Critic

The album rollout is not going as planned.

4:44 p.m.

Behold Ted Danson’s Snazziest Bow Ties on The Good Place

That peacock bow tie is iconic.

3:04 p.m.

A. Savage Could Become a Great American Songwriter

On Thawing Dawn, the Parquet Courts front man finds new ways to write about love.

2:41 p.m.

Report: 21st Century Fox Considering Selling Much of the Company to Disney

Disney is reportedly interested in Fox’s movie studio and TV production capabilities, not its networks.

1:49 p.m.

Marilyn Manson Returned to the Stage by Pointing a Fake Rifle at an Audience

He claims it was an “act of theater” to make a statement about gun violence.

1:00 p.m.

Watch Tony Shalhoub in a First Look at Broadway’s Haunting The Band’s Visit

Based on the 2007 movie.

12:50 p.m.

The Truth About Mir-Anon, the Secret Support Group for Ex-Weinstein Employees

“When you weren’t feeling terrorized, the people you were meeting were extraordinary.”

12:34 p.m.

The Square’s Monkey-Man Scene Is Bonkers. Here’s How It Was Made.

Anatomy of an insane scene, with director Ruben Östlund and actor Terry Notary.

12:24 p.m.

How Jack White’s Third Man Records Made a Mark on Nashville

After setting up shop in the country-music capital, the label has made a mark on the local scene in ways they weren’t expecting.

12:00 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed Trailer: ‘You May Call Me Mrs. Grey’

Christian Grey finally put a ring on it.

11:42 a.m.

Somehow This Is the SNL Sketch That Got Larry David to Break

He has trouble getting out some lines about “power bottoms.”

11:00 a.m.

Your November 18 Weekend Plans Are Here: Vulture Festival L.A.’s Full Lineup!

The pop-culture extravaganza comes to L.A. November 18 and 19. You’ll have to see the lineup to believe it.

10:41 a.m.

Why Thor: Ragnarok Is So Damn Funny

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi reveals how he ignored the script and improvised his way to making the funniest Marvel movie yet.

10:40 a.m.

The Duffer Brothers Recap Stranger Things 2, ‘Chapter Six: The Spy’

“That sequence in the junkyard is one of my favorite things. It’s everything I want the show to be.”