Can we go back to the day our love was strong? Or can we at least go back to one day last year when Meek Mill and his judge had a private meeting in her chambers? Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” might be the reason for Meek’s prison sentence, according to one of his lawyers. Joe Tacopina told TMZ Monday that Judge Genece Brinkley has a personal vendetta against his client, because he wouldn’t cover the song for her. Tacopina claims that during a meeting in Brinkley’s chambers, the judge suggested that Meek remake “On Bended Knee” and include a shout-out to her. Naturally, Meek Mill thought she was kidding, and laughed — he’s no Wanya Morris! Then, according to what Tacopina told TMZ, Brinkley said, “Okay, suit yourself,” when Meek declined. Imagine it: that “Okay, suit yourself” is what sealed Meek’s two-to-four-year prison sentence, if his attorney is to be believed. Meek’s legal team — Tacopina and Brian McMonagle — have said they plan to appeal the ruling. Maybe it’d be good to have a cover of “One Sweet Day” handy, just in case?