Meghan Markle Officially Exiting Suits After Season 7

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

If and when Suits continues after the upcoming Season 7, don’t expect to see the title “princess” (or, more accurately, “duchess”) during the opening credits. According to Entertainment Weekly, USA Network officially announced today that cast member Meghan Markle will be leaving the long-running legal drama after her contract ends next season. Lest you think the future Mrs. Prince Harry is exiting the cast to focus on her illustrious Hallmark movie career, Markle revealed in her first interview with her fiancée on BBC that she’ll be quitting acting all together to focus on her duties as a British royal.

The seventh season of Suits is set to debut in 2018.