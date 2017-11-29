Megyn Kelly on Matt Lauer Today Show Firing: ‘This One Does Hit Close to Home’

"We start this morning with this news: Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News." pic.twitter.com/9g5Ou9r2K6 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) November 29, 2017

Megyn Kelly began her hour of Today this morning by reiterating the news that Matt Lauer had been fired by NBC after a report of sexual misconduct, expressing both her personal despair and her support for the women who came forward against him. “This one does hit close to home. I too have known Matt for a long time and he has been a friend and kind and supportive to me in my transition to NBC News, and I see the anguish on my colleagues’ faces,” Kelly said. “But when this happens, what we don’t see is the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward, and it is a terrifying thing to do. We don’t see the career opportunities women lose because of sexual harassment or the intense stress it causes a woman dealing with it when she comes to work each day. I am thinking of those women this morning and hoping they are okay. The days to come will not be easy.”

Kelly, who previously worked at Fox News and came forward against Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, said she believed that NBC would weather Lauer’s firing. “My experience is a news organization is bigger than any one person,” she said. “They all face challenges, they all stumble, but the good ones stay standing and forge forward fulfilling their core mission: journalism.”