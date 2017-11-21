“We begin this morning with accusations of sexual harassment … now reaching one of TV's best known broadcasters,@CharlieRose.” @MegynKelly pic.twitter.com/6PNPkKP8y6 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) November 21, 2017

Following CBS This Morning hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell’s powerful remarks on the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct made against Charlie Rose, Megyn Kelly has spoken out about an experience she had with the TV host, whom she also considers a friend. She recalled asking Rose to emcee the first event on her book tour last year, during which she said Rose hijacked the opportunity and instead interrogated her on the sexual-harassment accusations she had made against Roger Ailes. “The exchange felt to me like a cross-examine focused on one issue,” she said on Megyn Kelly Today. “I felt defensive in the exchange with Charlie and wound up angry about how he handled my book event. Obviously now his behavior makes more sense.”

Her response to it then: “I sent him a bottle of wine and a thank you note.” Correcting the audience’s applause at what seemed like Kelly taking the high road, Kelly said she only backed off because women are taught it’s “better to be nice” than challenge a man. “It’s well past time for us to express our upset,” she said. “The time has come. The time has come. We are in the middle of an empowerment revolution in this country.”