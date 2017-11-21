Mel Gibson on Harvey Weinstein Scandal: ‘I Think Pain Is a Precursor to Change’

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Mel Gibson, whose rehabilitation tour now includes starring in a family comedy about fathers, has something to say about the sexual-assault and harassment scandal plaguing Hollywood. While promoting his latest film, Gibson seemed confident that the wave of public accusations against famous men will inevitably lead to change. “Things got shaken up a little bit and there is a lot of light being thrown into places where there were shadows and that is kind of healthy,” he explained to the Guardian. “It’s painful, but I think pain is a precursor to change.” Similarly, in a separate interview this week with the Irish television network RTE, Gibson explained how harassment isn’t just experienced within the pearly gates of Hollywood. (Say, in Malibu, in a car?) “Your heart goes out to the victims, of course. And I’m glad that they spoke up,” he said. “And I think it’s unfortunate that they have to relive the whole thing to heal themselves. And the rest of us are subjected to the problem. And I think we really need to look at it.”