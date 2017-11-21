Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Last month, actress Caitlin O’Heaney reportedly broke an NDA to discuss an audition for 1991’s The Doors, during which Van Kilmer allegedly punched her while director Oliver Stone looked on. Now, Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert opens up about another perturbing audition for the rock biopic about Doors frontman Jim Morrison. As TheWrap reports, Gilbert initially hedged around the specifics of the story, before revealing Stone was the director in question. “I’m actually sitting here telling you this story afraid to say his name because I’m worried about backlash,” the actress told Andy Cohen while a guest on Cohen’s Radio Andy. After recounting the event, Gilbert revealed, “Oh, fuck it. It was Oliver Stone and it was The Doors movie.”

As Gilbert explained, Oliver Stone invited her to audition for the role of Pamela Courson, Morrison’s longtime girlfriend, and presented her with a scene he allegedly wrote just for her. The actress now says the scenario was orchestrated by Stone as revenge after she “embarrassed him” in a club. The “special scene” was a “really dirty, horrible” sex scene that involved Gilbert getting down on her hands and knees. Stone informed her that she would have to actually stage the scene and Gilbert left in tears. “He wrote this special scene that he wanted me to do for him physically in the casting room, and it was humiliating and horrid,” Gilbert claims. “He got me back and it hurt.” The role would eventually go to Meg Ryan.