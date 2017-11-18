Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Lending her voice to the chorus of brave women who are speaking out against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood, Meryl Streep has revealed two instances in which she was subjected to “real terror” and “real physical violence” in her life. Speaking at the annual ceremony for the Committee to Protect Journalists earlier this week, Streep detailed her harrowing experiences in a speech to the attendees. “I learned something about life that I wouldn’t have known otherwise and I was lucky because my instincts served me well,” she said, according to People. “In one instance, I played dead and waited until the blows stopped — watching like people say you do from about 50 feet above from where I was beaten. And in the second instance, someone else was being abused and I just went completely nuts and went after this man. Ask Cher — she was there. And the thug ran away, it was a miracle.”

Streep has been a prominent voice for women’s rights in Hollywood in the aftermath of Harvey Weinstein’s disturbing history of assault and harassment becoming public knowledge last month, and she has decried his actions as “appalling” and “disgusting” in every way possible. “The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar,” Streep wrote at the time. “Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”