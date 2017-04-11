Latest News from Vulture

12:37 p.m.

Who Will Be the Better Gloria Steinem: Julianne Moore or Carey Mulligan?

Two great actresses. Two separate films.

11:58 a.m.

The Duffer Brothers Defend That Divisive Stranger Things’ ‘Lost Sister’ Episode

“Eleven’s journey kind of fell apart, like the ending didn’t work, without it.”

10:59 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon’s Favorite SNL Sketch Involves Him Ruining It With His Laughter

Cowbell can do that to a man, we guess?

10:14 a.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Laments the Downsides of Being Included in ‘Uptown Funk’

Hot damn.

10:00 a.m.

Zoe Kazan Has Learned to Love Robots and Stephen King

And you can see one of those two things in her play After the Blast.

9:47 a.m.

Leah Remini Interviewed Women Who Say Danny Masterson Raped Them

The interviews might air on Leah Remini’s show.

9:37 a.m.

Julianna Margulies: Harvey Weinstein and Steven Seagal Tried to Harass Me

These alleged encounters occurred in the ‘90s.

12:13 a.m.

One Series to Rule Them All: A Lord of the Rings TV Show May Be In the Works

One does not simply walk into Amazon Studios.

Yesterday at 10:57 p.m.

Netflix Cuts Ties With Kevin Spacey

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” the streaming platform said in a statement.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Veronica Mars Actor Brad Bufanda Dies by Suicide at 34

Bufanda is best known for playing PCHer Felix Toombs on the first two seasons of the Rob Thomas series.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Let’s Talk About Rafael

Raf’s downward spiral into dickish, desperate territory happened pretty quickly.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Three More Men Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault and Misconduct

“He was actually saying that I did want to and I was a coward. That was his tactic. It was unbelievable.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Life Doesn’t Make Narrative Sense

If Rebecca ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.

Yesterday at 7:06 p.m.

Halloween 2017 Is Dead and Gone, But Beyoncé’s Lil Kim Halloween Looks Live On

She posted a rainbow of Lil Kim Halloween costumes on her website Friday.

Yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath Sues Alice Glass Over Rape Accusation

Glass claimed that Kath raped and psychologically abused her over the course of ten years.

Yesterday at 6:21 p.m.

WME Agent Adam Venit Takes Leave Following Terry Crews Groping Accusation

Days after the first Harvey Weinstein exposé, Terry Crews said a “high-level Hollywood executive” groped him.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

NYPD Considering Arrest Warrant for Harvey Weinstein for Alleged Rape

Actress Paz de la Huerta says Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

The Duffer Brothers Recap Stranger Things 2, ‘Chapter Five: Dig Dug’

“A lot of the stuff in the tunnels is very Indiana Jones.”

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

Death of a Salesman Director Says Dustin Hoffman Was Just a ‘Kidder’ On Set

A production assistant on the 1985 movie said Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed her during filming.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

My Friend Dahmer Is a Fascinating Portrait of an Incipient Serial Killer

Marc Meyers humanizes Jeffrey Dahmer without minimizing his monstrousness — or his mystery.