Sure, being included in the song of the century seems cool, but have you ever thought about the effect it had on Michelle Pfeiffer’s children? Awkward carpools. Even more awkward exercise classes. The awkward word play between “ice cold” and “white gold” that leaves little to be desired. So the actress jokingly lamented while stopping by The Graham Norton Show this week, when the conversation inevitably shifted to why exactly Pfeiffer was included in Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” in the first place. She has no idea, but is very flattered. Hot damn!
