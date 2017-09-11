Photo: NBC

Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur has apologized for including Louis C.K. in episodes of the NBC sitcom. “I don’t remember when I heard the rumors about him,” Schur tweeted minutes after a New York Times exposé detailed two decades of C.K.’s alleged misconduct. “But I’m sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I’m sorry.” The Times report alleges that C.K. masturbated in front of at least three women without their consent, asked to masturbate in front of another, and masturbated during a phone call with a fifth accuser.

In total, C.K. appeared in six episodes of Parks and Recreation, with his character’s final episode airing in 2012. Read Schur’s tweets below:

Misogyny is a cancer. Harassment and abuse are that cancer metastasizing and going untreated. Stories like this being reported and printed are the first steps toward a cure. https://t.co/KgZXuzTNmB — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 9, 2017