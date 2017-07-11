Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After Mila Kunis revealed on Conan last week that she donates to Planned Parenthood monthly in Mike Pence’s name, counter trolls have made moves to retaliate. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several conservative Twitter users suggested that the Vice President’s supporters should boycott Jim Beam, a liquor brand Kunis is a spokesperson for. Others suggested making reoccurring donations to the anti-abortion organization National Right to Life in Kunis’s name.

Would @JimBeam retain a spokesman who bragged about donating to the #NRA in Joe Biden’s name as a way to mock the Obama Admin? #boycottbeam — Finlay Jameson (@FinlayJameson) November 7, 2017

Mila Kunis set up monthly donations in Veep's name. I'm contributing to National Right to Life in her name, sending memos to her. Who's in?? — Buckeye Brenda (@buckeye_brenda) November 5, 2017

During her appearance on Conan, the Bad Moms actress explained that she was not donating in Pence’s name as a “prank,” but instead as “a peaceful protest.” Kunis explained, “I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do. And so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform I put him on a list of recurring donations.” As part of the donation, the conservative politician receives a “thank you” letter from the organization. In addition to Kunis’s contribution, the nonprofit has received at least 82,000 donations in Pence’s name as a reaction to the VP’s agenda.