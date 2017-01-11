Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been seven years — seven years! — since we had a proper Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy. Yes, there was What to Expect When You’re Expecting in 2012, but that doesn’t really count. You have to go all the way to 2010’s The Back-Up Plan to get a real deal movie poster where Lopez is smiling into the middle distance while standing close to a handsome man. Fortunately, Hollywood is ready to give the people what they want once more, and that means combining Milo Ventimiglia, the star of TV’s hottest emotions drama, with the mistress of happily ever after herself. The movie is Second Act and it will believably star Lopez as a big-box store employee who “after reinventing herself, gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.” Ventimiglia will play Trey, her, wait for it … longtime boyfriend (!); Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini will also be there. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the project was developed specifically for Lopez — but of course, that was never in doubt.