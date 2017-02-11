Now that The Mindy Project is ending, Mindy Kaling is developing an anthology series of Four Weddings and a Funeral for Hulu. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Kaling will write the series with Mindy Project showrunner Matt Warburton. Kaling’s Hulu series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through the … four weddings, and a funeral, with each season centering on a different arc. One veteran from the original movie 1994 movie will be returning: the original film’s writer, Richard Curtis, who will executive produce along with Kaling, Warburton, and others. Can we put in a request now for Hugh Grant’s bouncy, thick, middle-parted hair to make a cameo? And, while we have your attention, perhaps our favorite Four Weddings stan, Kumail Nanjiani.
