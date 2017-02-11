Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

Mindy Kaling to Adapt Four Weddings and a Funeral Anthology Series for Hulu

Can our favorite Four Weddings stan, Kumail Nanjiani, have a cameo?

17 mins ago

The Crazy Rich Asians Movie Looks Opulent As Hell

Starring Constance Wu, premiering August 17, 2018.

1:58 p.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Would Have Done a Catwoman Movie ‘In a Heartbeat’

The actress says there was once talk her Batman Returns character getting a spinoff, but it never came to be.

1:55 p.m.

Barbra Streisand Made a Fittingly Over-the-Top Concert Film for Netflix

Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! premieres November 22.

1:40 p.m.

Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville Renewed for Season Two

The Orville will fly again.

1:33 p.m.

Ridley Scott Will Try to Convince You to Use Your Fax Machine Again

“I still use fax. Steve Jobs used fax.”

1:20 p.m.

Man Describes Alleged Sexual Relationship With Kevin Spacey at 14

The actor was 24 at the time.

12:59 p.m.

The Duffer Brothers Recap Stranger Things 2, ‘Chapter 4: Will the Wise’

“Listen, we’re never going to have Joyce trash her house again. We’ve done it twice. We’re done.”

12:51 p.m.

How Jann Wenner Built His Boomer Empire

Wenner said he started Rolling Stone to meet John Lennon; just as much, he wanted to be Lennon. He came as close as any magazine editor could.

12:44 p.m.

How to Get Steve’s Hair in Stranger Things Without the Farrah Fawcett Hairspray

The Duffer Brothers couldn’t use the actual hairspray or the ‘80s commercial, so here’s what they did instead.

12:20 p.m.

Princess Cyd Is an Eloquent, Openhearted Coming-of-Age Story

It also features some of the best performances of the year.

12:00 p.m.

‘I Only Have My Chihuahuas’: Why The Florida Project’s Sean Baker Won’t Sell Out

What does it take to direct an Oscar contender and sustain a career as an independent filmmaker? More sacrifices than you might expect.

11:38 a.m.

Channing Tatum Dances Into Hosting Duties, and Our Hearts, on Jimmy Kimmel Live

He also asked kids about how to be funny, and of course they had great advice.

11:00 a.m.

Rose Marie on Telling Off Sexual Harassers in the 1950s and Tweeting

“I said, ‘You son of a bitch, you couldn’t get it up if the flag went by!’”

10:46 a.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Rihanna and N.E.R.D, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez

Believe it or not, both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are vying for rap of the week.

10:21 a.m.

Killing of a Sacred Deer Clip: Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, and Mashed Potatoes

Nicole Kidman reads Colin Farrell so thoroughly it’ll snatch your appetite.

10:18 a.m.

LBJ Is a By-the-Numbers Presidential Drama

Woody Harrelson stars in Rob Reiner’s uninspired telling of the origins of the Civil Rights Act.

10:02 a.m.

Sean Astin Almost Had a Very Different Story Line in Stranger Things 2

The Duffer Brothers loved Bob so much, they wrote him a bigger role.

10:01 a.m.

The Gallaghers Are Back for Shameless’s First Post-Trump Season

Eight seasons in, the show is still the only series on TV centered wholly on a family living in poverty.

9:52 a.m.

Luke Skywalker Boots Up the Millennium Falcon in Last Jedi Promo

Plus, more glimpses of Leia, Finn, and Rey.