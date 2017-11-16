This week, K-pop superstars BTS will make their big U.S. debut performing at the AMAs. To celebrate, they partied with a few of their closest fans … and their moms. For a future appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the band surprised their teen-girl fans by rewarding the unsung heroes who stand in line with them for hours supporting their cause: the moms! They’re not regular moms, they’re cool moms. BTS snatched a bunch of these moms from the crowd, hung out with them all backstage, and had them FaceTime their daughters to gloat. To quote one especially cool and not at all petty mom, “Sucks to be you!”
Comments