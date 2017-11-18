Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since late October, Kevin Spacey has been accused of varying degrees of sexual assault and harassment by over a dozen people — which has caused severe retribution to his decades-long professional career as a result. Morrissey, however, just doesn’t see what the big deal about this whole situation is. In a new interview with the German publication Spiegel Online, the musician called all of the claims against Spacey “ridiculous,” arguing that the definitions of sexual assault and harassment have become far too broad to comprehend in the modern age. “As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen,” he said, according to a translation picked up by The AV Club. “I do not know about you but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”

Additionally, although Morrissey clarified that he condemns sexual violence against any person, he believes that sometimes “the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed.” Among the recent accusations made public against Spacey include him having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old boy and attempting to seduce another 14 year-old boy.