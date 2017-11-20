Mother of Kevin Spacey Accuser Says 8 More Men Have Shared Allegations With Her

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

After former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh publicly claimed that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son, she says that eight more men have reached out to her alleging similar misconduct by Spacey. “To be honest with you, I’ve heard from at least eight other alleged Spacey victims,” Unruh told Megyn Kelly on Megyn Kelly Today. “And I think there are so many more who are still afraid to come forward, or are just too embarrassed.” During a November 8 press conference, Unruh said Spacey took her son, who was underage at the time, out drinking at a bar in Nantucket, where he sexually assaulted him. “There is evidence,” Unruh told Kelly on Monday. “Because there’s an ongoing police criminal investigation, I’m not able to talk about what that evidence is. But there is evidence and there are witnesses.” Currently, Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by nearly a dozen men, and the Old Vic theater (where he served as artistic director of the theater from 2004 to 2015) says it has received 20 allegations of “inappropriate behavior.”