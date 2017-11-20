Hollywood has once again rediscovered that Agatha Christie is a font of murder mysteries. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Twentieth Century Fox is taking a stab, or twelve, at another one of her many Hercule Poirot tales. Murder on the Orient Express screenwriter Michael Green will adapt Christie’s 1937 classic detective novel Death on the Nile, just as (spoiler alert!) the finale of Orient Express implied. While Kenneth Branagh is not officially onboard the project yet, he is reportedly expected to return as the meticulous and, with appearances in 31 other Agatha Christie books, over 50 short stories and a play, presumably exhausted detective.
