Nashville’s Sixth Season Will Be Its Last

7 mins ago

Mariah Carey Denies Being Queen of Christmas: ‘That is Not My Appellation’

“I’m just a person who likes Christmas, OK? Who happened to write some songs.”

13 mins ago

Transparent Writer and GLAAD Support Jeffrey Tambor’s Exit From the Show

Amazon Studios is carrying out an internal investigation of sexual misconduct claims.

5:15 p.m.

Project Runway Season-One Contestant Wendy Pepper Has Died

The fashion designer died November 12 at 53.

5:11 p.m.

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond Is an Amazing Look at the Cost to Great Artists

The doc brings you into Jim Carrey’s head in a way that Man on the Moon didn’t.

4:34 p.m.

Oscar Futures: Why the Comedy Controversy Could Help Get Out

The debate about whether it’s in the right Golden Globes category has people appreciating the film anew.

4:22 p.m.

Wonder Overflows With Empathy and Humanism

Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay tug insistently on our heartstrings.

4:19 p.m.

Brand New’s Jesse Lacey Solicited Child Pornography From a Teenager for Years

The woman who came forward first speaks out.

3:11 p.m.

Jenji Kohan Is Staying Put at Netflix With Exclusive New Long-term Deal

The showrunner has already created Orange Is the New Black and GLOW for Netflix.

2:51 p.m.

Marti Noxon Calls Matthew Weiner an ‘Emotional Terrorist’

The former Mad Men producer says she recalls hearing about Weiner telling an ex-writer she “owed” it to him to get naked.

2:46 p.m.

Darkest Hour Is a Big, Stylish, and Editorialized Vision of Churchill’s WWII

Gary Oldman stars as Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s fanciful wartime drama.

1:45 p.m.

Mudbound’s Dee Rees on Writing Racist Jokes and Directing Mary J. Blige

“If you’ve ever been at one of her concerts, it’s like a therapy session with 30,000 people.”

12:56 p.m.

The Last Jedi Will Apparently Be the Longest Star Wars Movie Yet

Prepare to spend a long AF time in a galaxy far, far away.

12:51 p.m.

Green Day Expose Trump for the Zombie That He Is in They Live Homage

Both a They Live and Pleasantville homage.

12:38 p.m.

The Neighborhood Is on Watch in the Second Season of Netflix’s Easy

Joe Swanberg and all his friends are here to make you wish you had better neighbors.

12:34 p.m.

What Would a Downton Abbey Cooking Show Look Like?

“You would probably be like Gordon Ramsay.”

12:30 p.m.

Nashville’s Sixth Season Will Be Its Last

The final season premieres January 4.

12:27 p.m.

Harmony Korine Is Fall TV’s Most Surprising Breakout Actor

His performance on The Girlfriend Experience isn’t just good acting. It’s technically good acting.

12:01 p.m.

Dave Chappelle’s Third Netflix Comedy Special Arrives December 31

It’s titled Equanimity, but at least one joke will likely cause you to lose your chill.

11:32 a.m.

Barbara Hannigan Is a Soprano Who Doesn’t Stand Still

A soprano who conducts orchestras with her entire physical being.

10:51 a.m.

Meyers, Colbert Skewer Al Franken’s Sexual Harassment Apology

What did late night make of Al Franken’s two mea culpas?