Nashville’s Sixth Season Will Be Its Last

Nashville, no more. After picking up the show in 2016, CMT has announced that Nashville’s upcoming sixth season will be its last, according to TV Line. “All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.” The show’s cancellation comes after Connie Britton (and Connie Britton’s hair) was killed off earlier this year. RIP Nashville, we’ll put some Rayna James on repeat in your honor. The show’s final season will premiere January 4.
