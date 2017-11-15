Species actress Natasha Henstridge, who was one of the first women to accuse Brett Ratner of sexual assault, now says Harvey Weinstein was also inappropriate with her. She previously said Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him in the ’90s, which he denied. The actress revealed on Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday that Weinstein once masturbated in front of her at the Sundance Film Festival. She claims she had taken a business meeting with him at his hotel room when he “became very flirtatious.” Though she says the incident with Ratner was “more aggressive,” she recalls that Weinstein “definitely tried.” “[Weinstein] pleasured himself in front of me,” she says. “He did all of those things and I was then stuck in a room and he tried to get into the room, he consistently came after me. I did manage to avoid an actual physical attack by him.”

Henstridge says she was empowered to come forward with her story about Ratner after dozens of women accused Weinstein of misconduct. She adds of Hollywood’s predatory culture, “I did a lot of films where I am playing the beautiful role or the sexy role or those kinds of things, and so I think on some level, people remove the part of you that is an actress from the human part of you.” Kelly could not reach Weinstein for comment on Henstridge’s allegation.