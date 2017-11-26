Glee’s Naya Rivera Arrested and Charged With Domestic Battery

Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Naya Rivera, who’s perhaps best known for her leading role on Glee and her humorous, no-holds-barred memoir, has been arrested and charged with domestic battery in Kanawha County, West Virginia. Per People, an alleged incident occurred between Rivera and her husband, Ryan Dorsey, on Saturday evening, which resulted in a deputy responding to a domestic violence complaint. Dorsey claimed that Rivera “struck him in the head and face” when they were out for a walk with their 2 year-old child. Dorsey also provided video evidence of the alleged incident, which he recorded on his cell-phone. A local West Virginia news outlet captured Rivera at the police station when she was getting arraigned.

Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6 — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017

As People notes, Rivera and Dorsey have had a tumultuous relationship over the past year — they decided to reconcile after proceeding with a divorce. Neither of the actor’s reps have responded for comment.