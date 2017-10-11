Netflix Drops Second Louis C.K. Stand-up Special Citing ‘Disturbing’ Allegations

Netflix announced plans for two Louis C.K. specials in February, and aired the first this April, but the streaming service will not produce the second in the wake of reports of C.K.’s alleged sexual harassment from five women. “The allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing,” a Netflix spokesperson told Vulture. “Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned.” Netflix has recently invested heavily in stand-up, spending tens of millions on specials from similarly high-profile comedians such as Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, and Dave Chappelle. In the wake of the Times’ report on C.K., distributor The Orchard has announced that it will not release his upcoming film I Love You, Daddy. HBO, meanwhile, has cut ties with the comedian, while FX Networks, home to his semiautobiographical Louie, has said it is “troubled by the allegations” and that the matter is “currently under review.”
Comments