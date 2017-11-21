Netflix’s new documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond proves you can truly become someone else – a performance isn’t always just a performance. When Jim Carrey snagged the part of Andy Kaufman in 1999 biopic Man on the Moon, he took method acting to the next level. He’d spend his days on set entirely in character, even adopting Andy’s alter egos. Behind-the-scenes footage documenting Carrey’s uncanny transformation (and how it deeply impacted those around him), is the cornerstone of Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, and it’s been stowed away until now. Check out the video above for our take, and catch the full film now streaming on Netflix.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of Vulture did not play a role in its creation.