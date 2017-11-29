Netflix’s Gloria Allred Documentary Seeing Allred Will Premiere in 2018

Gloria Allred is ready for her close-up. The women’s rights attorney will be the subject of Seeing Allred, a documentary to arrive on Netflix early next year. Directed by Sophie Sartain and Roberta Grossman, the doc will take a deep dive into Allred’s life and work. It will premiere as part of the U.S. Documentary Competition slate at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. “The filmmakers did notify us that they were going to continue shooting to add to the documentary as all of the allegations were breaking,” Sundance’s director of programming Trevor Groth told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, there is a real sort of timely quality to that film.”
