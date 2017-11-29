The two created and executive produced the ambitious Starz series together.

Ethan Hawke, Rupert Everett, Idris Elba, and Paul Dano are all making their feature directing debuts.

The 2018 Sundance Lineup Has Been Announced

It will feature her work with Weinstein, Cosby, and Trump accusers.

Netflix’s Gloria Allred Documentary Seeing Allred Will Premiere in 2018

At least two more women have come forward.

Two More NBC Staffers File Harassment Complaints After Matt Lauer’s Termination

Matt Lauer and the Decline of Today

Here are few potential paths NBC execs could take as they look for someone to pair with Savannah Guthrie.

Who Will Replace Matt Lauer at Today?

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer.”

Rose McGowan, Kathy Griffin, Chrissy Teigen, and More React to Matt Lauer Firing

It’s getting harder and harder to define what rock is supposed to be.

Another Grammys, Another Year of Confusing Rock Nominations

4:52 p.m.

Trader Joe’s Wants You to Know Its Jingle Jangle Is Not the Drug From Riverdale

I know because I asked them.