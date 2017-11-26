Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

It seems Netflix needs more time to solidify what they want to do in its post-Kevin Spacey landscape. The upcoming sixth and last season of House of Cards has extended its production hiatus for a few more weeks, as the show’s producers mull over how to best approach the series in the aftermath of Spacey’s numerous sexual assault allegations. Per a statement obtained by Variety, House of Cards employees will remain on paid leave until December 8, during which time Netflix hopes to have an answer as to how the series will proceed. “These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” part of the statement read. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.” In the meantime, it’s been reported that Netflix is currently considering three House of Cards spinoffs to fill the void.