Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Björk Says Her Wu-Tang Collaboration, Which You Will Never Hear, Was ‘Magic’

“It was better as an idea, if that makes any sense?”

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Charlie Rose’s Journalism Awards Revoked After Sexual-Harassment Claims

“In rescinding this award, we hope to send an unequivocal message that what Mr. Rose did is unacceptable.”

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

Godless Recap: The Secret of La Belle

This is the calm before the storm, but does it have to be so calm?

Yesterday at 8:35 p.m.

OK Go’s New “Obsession” Video Will Give You Deep Printer Envy

It’s been a year since OK Go came out with their last elaborate music video. Good thing the traditional first anniversary gift…is paper.

Yesterday at 7:30 p.m.

Jay-Z Releases New Videos for 4:44’s ‘Legacy,’ ‘Smile’ and ‘Marcy Me’

Jesse Williams, Susan Sarandon and Ron Perlman number among his guest stars.

Yesterday at 11:58 a.m.

Godless Recap: The Horse Whisperer

Roy brings Alice Fletcher’s horses to the women of La Belle.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

The Many Deadly Layers of Björk’s Utopia

It’s deadly serious, but every message is delivered with a patient and delicate touch.

Yesterday at 9:00 a.m.

Three-Time Host Erykah Badu on Why the Soul Train Awards Matter to Her

Soul Train Awards host Erykah Badu explains why the show matters to her, and recalls her controversial Iggy Azalea joke.

11/23/2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Godless Recap: The Journey

Even the weakest episode of Godless is still remarkably watchable.

11/23/2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Uma Thurman Taunts Harvey Weinstein in Thanksgiving Instagram

“I’m glad it’s going slowly — You don’t deserve a bullet.”

11/23/2017 at 3:00 p.m.

Godless Recap: The Song of the Bee

Jack O’Connell looks like he stepped out of a 1950s Western.

11/23/2017 at 1:45 p.m.

Seth Meyers Is Your 2018 Golden Globes Host

Time to take a closer look at Hollywood’s tipsiest night.

11/23/2017 at 11:02 a.m.

Godless Recap: The Paradise of the Locust

After two episodes, Godless is a show on the verge of being great.

11/23/2017 at 4:00 a.m.

How to Stream the NFL Football Games on Thanksgiving

It’s Vikings vs. Lions, Chargers vs. Cowboys, and then, for the masochists, Giants vs. Redskins.

11/23/2017 at 12:00 a.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: Moment of Truth

In the aftermath of the Dark Army’s attack, there’s no guarantee that the good guys will ever win.

11/22/2017 at 10:25 p.m.

Makeup Artist Says Jeffrey Tambor ‘Forcibly Kissed’ Her in 2001

“He grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips,” makeup artist Tamara Delbridge claims.

11/22/2017 at 9:16 p.m.

Former Intern Says Charlie Rose Made Her Watch an Explicit Scene From Secretary

The accuser, Sarah Gordon, says the incident occurred when she was interning for Rose in 2002.

11/22/2017 at 8:01 p.m.

Call Me by Your Name Is a Masterpiece

Everything in the movie registers momentously.

11/22/2017 at 6:21 p.m.

Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It Is a Scattered, Playful Remake

Lee does his thing, and you can take it or leave it.

11/22/2017 at 4:55 p.m.

Here’s How Comedian Aparna Nancherla Calms Her Brain Before Shows

Along with a story about the time she did a set at a sex-trafficking fundraiser.