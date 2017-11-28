Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Beyond Suits: Your Guide to Meghan Markle’s TV Work

Your mom’s not crazy: She really was in Castle that one time.

3:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: December 2017

’Tis the season for The Muppet Christmas Carol.

2:34 p.m.

6 Signs You’re Watching an Amy Sherman-Palladino TV Show

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gilmore Girls, Bunheads all share these crucial elements.

2:16 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Finally Explains Why He’s Retiring, Sort Of

He is now free to pursue a life of fashion design or furniture-making or boxing.

2:00 p.m.

2018 Grammy Nominations: The Snubs and Surprises

Donald Glover’s latest album as Childish Gambino came up bigger than anyone saw coming.

1:44 p.m.

Can We Talk About How Charming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is?

Amy Sherman-Palladino’s latest will feel familiar to Gilmore Girls fans.

1:43 p.m.

Well, 2017 Has Sent Paddington the Bear to Prison

Can this bear catch a break?

1:35 p.m.

Armie Hammer’s Pair of Peaches Had to Be Edited Out of Call Me by Your Name

Blame the short shorts.

1:05 p.m.

How to See The Room Before You See The Disaster Artist

Warning: You’re probably going to have to leave your house.

12:42 p.m.

Why The Disaster Artist Needed the Franco Brothers

The movie can be read as spinoff of the real, public relationship of James, the oddball, and Dave, the cheery all-American.

12:15 p.m.

Before Meghan Markle Became a Princess, She Reigned Over the Hallmark Channel

Do you prefer Dater’s Handbook or When Sparks Fly?

12:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: December 2017

It’s always a good time to rewatch Election.

12:00 p.m.

Watch an Adorable Exclusive Clip From The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro’s acclaimed film is bursting with movie love.

11:54 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts Director David Yates Defends Keeping Johnny Depp

“Whatever accusation was out there doesn’t tally with the kind of human being I’ve been working with.”

11:46 a.m.

Everyone Is Terrible at Fake-Eating on The Big Bang Theory

It’s time we took a closer look at this phenomenon.

10:50 a.m.

Oh No, Dame Angela Lansbury Shared Her Thoughts on Sexual Harassment

The Murder She Wrote star is now facing a backlash.

10:32 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence: Dating Darren Aronofsky During Mother! Press Was Exhausting

“Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?”

9:44 a.m.

Fall TV Scorecard: Which New Shows Are the Biggest Winners?

From The Good Doctor to Will & Grace.

9:41 a.m.

Seth Meyers: Trump Standing With Moore Is a ‘Christmas Present to Democrats’

“You’re claiming that Access Hollywood tape was fake? Are you insane? Oh, right.”

8:42 a.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: December 2017

Say good-bye to Nightcrawler and Young Frankenstein.