Pamela Adlon Reportedly Drops Dave Becky As Her Manager

According to Deadline, Pamela Adlon has fired Dave Becky from his role as her manager. Becky previously represented Louis C.K. and issued an apology today for not taking appropriate action when accusations of sexual harassment were made against the comedian. “I profoundly regret and am deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia,” Becky said in part. “If I had, I would have taken this event as seriously as it deserved to be, and I would have confronted Louis, which would have been the right thing to do.” That mea culpa was published today, but based on the report, Adlon discontinued her contract with Becky over the weekend. (For his part, Becky dropped C.K. as a client on Friday.)

In her own reaction to C.K.’s admitted history of sexually harassing women, frequently by masturbating in front of them without their consent, Adlon said, “My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K.” Becky also represents Amy Poehler, Kevin Hart, and Aziz Ansari. According to the New York Times, Goodman and Wolov expressed feeling “threatened” by Becky when he found out they were sharing story about C.K.’s behavior with other people.