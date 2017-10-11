Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In response to sexual misconduct allegations made by five women against Louis C.K. in a New York Times report, the comedian’s long-time friend and collaborator Pamela Adlon has released a statement expressing her “deep sorrow and empathy” for his accusers. “My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K.,” Adlon said in part. The actress appeared across from C.K. in his 2006 HBO show Lucky Louie and guest starred on his FX show Louie, for which she received an Emmy nomination. C.K. also co-wrote the pilot for Adlon’s own FX series Better Things, currently airing its second second. You can read her full statement below.