PBS has announced it is parting ways with Charlie Rose after eight women accused the TV host of sexual misconduct. The network will no longer distribute his eponymous syndicated talk show. “In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” the network said in a statement. PBS had previously halted production of Rose’s show. Earlier on Tuesday, CBS News also fired Rose from the network after a previous suspension.
Comments