We’re not saying the visuals for Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” is the music-video equivalent of La La Land, but we’re not not saying that, you know? The less you know going into this the better: It features the songstress as a dutiful housewife with Channing Tatum as her husband, and let’s just say they’re both experiencing different kinds of ennui in their pastel Barbie dream house. Ennui that can be only solved through beautifully choreographed dance movies … and pills! If only this was four hours longer.
Comments