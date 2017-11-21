Latest News from Vulture

3 seconds ago

PBS Has Terminated Its Relationship With Charlie Rose

“PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

2 mins ago

The Lasting Influence of the Raincoats

When Kurt Cobain got ahold of their first album he said, “It made me happier than playing in front of thousands of people each night.”

8 mins ago

Holy Shirt, The Good Place Is Returning for Season 3

Hell, yeah! Or rather, fork, yeah!

13 mins ago

10 Things You Learn From the Jane the Virgin Book, Snow Falling

The Jane character is not a virgin!

12:39 p.m.

Charlie Rose Has Been Fired by CBS News

The news comes one day after eight women accused the anchor of sexual misconduct.

11:48 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: Beware of Dinosaur

You just saw your parents kill a young woman in a freaky underground ritual. What now?

11:47 a.m.

Armand Hammer’s Rome Is a Gritty Rap Album for the Modern Era

It’s dark, but sometimes funny too.

11:42 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Recalls Being ‘Cross-examined’ by Charlie Rose on Sexual Harassment

“We are in the middle of an empowerment revolution in this country.”

11:38 a.m.

We Need a Feature-Length Version of Pink’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Video

This is art.

11:24 a.m.

Godless Is So Good, You’ll Like It Even If You Don’t Like Westerns

In many ways, it’s like your grandfather’s Western. But it also speaks to your mom and your sister and your best girlfriend.

11:20 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: The Parents Aren’t All Right

The Runaways TV show has an opportunity to explore morality in a way the comic never did.

11:15 a.m.

Mel Gibson on Harvey Weinstein Scandal: ‘I Think Pain Is a Precursor to Change’

Gibson’s image rehab tour continues.

11:06 a.m.

Jeopardy! Tournament Winner Buzzy Cohen on His ‘Polarizing’ Reception

“I don’t mind if people are hate-watching.”

10:34 a.m.

Bob Weinstein Personally Paid Off Two of Harvey’s Accusers

“He didn’t want his wife to find out, so he asked me if I could write a check, and so I did,” Bob Weinstein told Ronan Farrow.

10:16 a.m.

Report: Mariah Carey to Be Managed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in Christmas Miracle

Give us a “Heartbreaker” sequel!

10:00 a.m.

Why Marvel’s Runaways Is the Future of Superhero TV

The Hulu series bring style and innovation to a genre that’s getting stale.

9:58 a.m.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: The Beginning of the End

Jordan is, by far, the best dancer of the bunch.

9:38 a.m.

Greta Gerwig Wrote a Charming Letter to Justin Timberlake to License His Music

“I mean, what can I say? You’re Justin Timberlake.”

9:25 a.m.

The Women of SNL Wrote a Letter in Support of Senator Al Franken

Shades of Lena Dunham?

9:06 a.m.

CBS This Morning Hosts Address Charlie Rose Allegations

“This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong. Period.”