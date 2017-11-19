Pink Proves She’s the AMAs MVP By Performing On the Side of a Building

Pink may have started Sunday night’s American Music Awards sharing the billing with Kelly Clarkson, but she quickly became the single best part of the night. Pink followed up a strong opening performance trading verses with Clarkson on R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” with a mind-boggling, gravity-defying rendition of her number “Beautiful Trauma.” We’re not just talking about your normal, amazing aerial feats either: She danced on the side of Los Angeles’s JW Marriott. You read that right, she danced, horizontally, in the air, with her feet gracefully leaping off the windows of a sky scraper.

Between her amazing performances, Pink also attracted attention from fans who noticed that she seemed to be giving some side eye during Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston. However, Pink denied the rumors quickly, writing, “Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent.”

I think we all stand with pink's reaction listening to christina #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Yxj2QdDvUQ — JAMIE (@habjxmie) November 20, 2017